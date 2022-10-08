 Skip to content

重构 update for 8 October 2022

v0.73 Small Fix

BUG Fixed

1.Fixed an issue that player level may be lost after reinstalling or switching computers
2.Fixed an incorrect value of "Amplifier"'s bonus
3.Fixed an issue that "Cordinator" may decrease turret's attack too much

