Early Access Update 5

Update 5 is out! Some Quality of Life to start off the weekend!

Improvements

Added max deployable count to deployable weapon stat lists

Updated HUD for Aura icons

*Quitting and rejoining a match now carries an increasing time penalty for multiple attempts in a short period of time

Community Suggestions

Players are now able to see all mods available by using a toggle at the top of the mod list

Updated HUD for Deployables

Balance Changes

Brimstone (Minigun)

--Decreased damage per projectile from 110 to 100

Corvus (Repair Drone)

--Increased deploy rate from 3 to 4 per minute

--Decreased max health from 1000 to 800

--Decreased repair rate from 600 to 500 per second

Falcon (Attack Drone)

--Increased deploy rate from 3 to 4 per minute

Pike (Shotgun)

--Increased projectile count from 6 to 8 for Light, Medium, and Heavy lances

--Increased projectile count from 9 to 12 for Super Heavy lances

--Decreased fire rate from 75 to 40 rounds per minute

--Increased reload time from 1.75 to 2.25 seconds for Light, Medium, and Heavy lances

--Increased reload time from 2.5 to 3 seconds for Super Heavy lances

Shelldrake (Light)

--Decreased second offense mod slot from T3 to T2

--Decreased secondary weapon mod slots from T5 to T4

Leviathan (Light)

--Decreased armor from 4500 to 4250

Moonlight (Medium)

--Decreased second offense mod slot tier from 3 to 2

Rampart (Heavy)

--Removed third offense mod slot

Fireshower (Super Heavy)

--Decreased secondary weapon mod slots from T5 to T4

Wildfire (Super Heavy)

--Decreased armor from 7500 to 7000

--Removed 4th offense mod slot

Bug Fixes

Second Wind module now resets your weapons' cooldown/reload progress bars correctly and allows you to fire immediately upon kill/assist

Fixed a bug where jumping on the corner of a surface would send you in the direction the corner was facing

When inside Gwen’s Royal Dome, you can now see Arthur’s X-Calibur Beams

Kay’s passive ability icon now disappears when the effect was no longer active

Continuous Reloader module no longer causes weapons to reload at the wrong time upon firing initially

Fixed some dark textures around base C of Bayesian Canyons

Auto-fill has been tweaked and should work as intended

Visual effects of X-Calibur should no longer go through Royal Dome

Fixed a bug where non-hacked Active Deployables would sometimes show with the hacked Active Deployable HUD color

Fixed a bug where ping trails would occasionally stay for the duration of the match.

*The Super Heavy Lance no longer occasionally tornados around the loadout screen