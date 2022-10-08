Early Access Update 5

Update 5 is out! Some Quality of Life to start off the weekend!
Improvements
Added max deployable count to deployable weapon stat lists
Updated HUD for Aura icons
*Quitting and rejoining a match now carries an increasing time penalty for multiple attempts in a short period of time
Community Suggestions
- Players are now able to see all mods available by using a toggle at the top of the mod list
- Updated HUD for Deployables
Balance Changes
Brimstone (Minigun)
--Decreased damage per projectile from 110 to 100
Corvus (Repair Drone)
--Increased deploy rate from 3 to 4 per minute
--Decreased max health from 1000 to 800
--Decreased repair rate from 600 to 500 per second
Falcon (Attack Drone)
--Increased deploy rate from 3 to 4 per minute
Pike (Shotgun)
--Increased projectile count from 6 to 8 for Light, Medium, and Heavy lances
--Increased projectile count from 9 to 12 for Super Heavy lances
--Decreased fire rate from 75 to 40 rounds per minute
--Increased reload time from 1.75 to 2.25 seconds for Light, Medium, and Heavy lances
--Increased reload time from 2.5 to 3 seconds for Super Heavy lances
Shelldrake (Light)
--Decreased second offense mod slot from T3 to T2
--Decreased secondary weapon mod slots from T5 to T4
Leviathan (Light)
--Decreased armor from 4500 to 4250
Moonlight (Medium)
--Decreased second offense mod slot tier from 3 to 2
Rampart (Heavy)
--Removed third offense mod slot
Fireshower (Super Heavy)
--Decreased secondary weapon mod slots from T5 to T4
Wildfire (Super Heavy)
--Decreased armor from 7500 to 7000
--Removed 4th offense mod slot
Bug Fixes
Second Wind module now resets your weapons' cooldown/reload progress bars correctly and allows you to fire immediately upon kill/assist
Fixed a bug where jumping on the corner of a surface would send you in the direction the corner was facing
When inside Gwen’s Royal Dome, you can now see Arthur’s X-Calibur Beams
Kay’s passive ability icon now disappears when the effect was no longer active
Continuous Reloader module no longer causes weapons to reload at the wrong time upon firing initially
Fixed some dark textures around base C of Bayesian Canyons
Auto-fill has been tweaked and should work as intended
Visual effects of X-Calibur should no longer go through Royal Dome
Fixed a bug where non-hacked Active Deployables would sometimes show with the hacked Active Deployable HUD color
Fixed a bug where ping trails would occasionally stay for the duration of the match.
*The Super Heavy Lance no longer occasionally tornados around the loadout screen
