Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #62

There are 3 new events added this week!

Over the course of development, I've tried to be careful of releasing any big number accumulation achievements too early, since some of you will be compelled to grind for that 100% while I want them to come a little more naturally.

The Achievement for 2,500 total loves is a good example of this. A few years ago, I added it at a time where some people would have everything else completed, yet still be a few hundred battles off from this one achievement. I lowered it to 2,000 temporarily, and kind of forgot about it for a while. I've finally raised it back up to it's intended goal. The game is now nearly content complete, so all the big number achievements I added this week are going to be the final tier for each of them!

Based on what's left, the total achievement count will end up some where around 750! With a big chunk of the remainders being various Story Path Completion achievements.

Early Access updated game version to v7.13

Content Added

3 new events (Total: 35)

12 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 606)

The requirement for the "Lovepocalypse" dream has been raised from loving 2,000 monsters back up to 2,500 as originally intended

Bug Fixes

None

Coming Up for v7.X

5 remaining common monsters

Shanx

Alter Shanx

Guardian Soul

Chionotoh

Ventra

10 events remain (3 are shiny battles)

Knot Knott

Roundsaw

Shanx

Chemory

Hadesoh

Astrayo

Syncron

Vitrea

(???)

(???)

If you notice that the event counter only went down by 1 instead of 3, well you see, I have a problem. I can't stop making things up in my brain. I knew this update would be extremely light with only a single new event getting done, so I made 2 extra unplanned ones in a single day. They are both really simple and didn't require me to make any new art assets, so enjoy this free little bonus!

I'll be going out of town next week and taking a nice little vacation, so the next update will be in either 3 or 4 weeks.

ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː