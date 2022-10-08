 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sand: A Superfluous Game update for 8 October 2022

Controller Support Added

Share · View all patches · Build 9679248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller Support Added

This is the first pass. There will be bugs. Please report any you find in the discussion section or the DISCORD.

  • Right Stick down will activate the cursor in case you need it.
  • Tools tips should be updated to controller keys.
  • Left stick moves. Right stick aims (must aim to fire).
  • Left trigger blocks (if you have a melee weapon)
  • Right trigger shoots/fires
  • Left bumper sprints
  • The right bumper uses powers
  • DPad left and right switches quick slots
  • DPad up builds
  • DPad down opens inventory

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link