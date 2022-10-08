Controller Support Added
This is the first pass. There will be bugs. Please report any you find in the discussion section or the DISCORD.
- Right Stick down will activate the cursor in case you need it.
- Tools tips should be updated to controller keys.
- Left stick moves. Right stick aims (must aim to fire).
- Left trigger blocks (if you have a melee weapon)
- Right trigger shoots/fires
- Left bumper sprints
- The right bumper uses powers
- DPad left and right switches quick slots
- DPad up builds
- DPad down opens inventory
Changed files in this update