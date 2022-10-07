 Skip to content

DOOM TOMB update for 7 October 2022

DOOM TOMB Update: Alpha 6.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

Full Hud + camera rework: Enjoy new ability indicators, inventory layout, camera system, pick up notifications, and more smooth looking Hud elements :)

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where players getting downed while looking behind would have their controls inverted
  • The Item on the central casket in The Tomb was difficult to pick up, so it's been adjusted accordingly

Based on community feedback:

  • There's now a random map option to spice things up!
  • Possessed time now measured in minutes : seconds

Want to share custom maps, join play sessions, or get involved with the game's development?
Click here to join the community Discord server!

