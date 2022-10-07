DOOM TOMB Update: Alpha 6.1.1

What's new?
Full Hud + camera rework: Enjoy new ability indicators, inventory layout, camera system, pick up notifications, and more smooth looking Hud elements :)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where players getting downed while looking behind would have their controls inverted
- The Item on the central casket in The Tomb was difficult to pick up, so it's been adjusted accordingly
Based on community feedback:
- There's now a random map option to spice things up!
- Possessed time now measured in minutes : seconds
