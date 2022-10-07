 Skip to content

The Dream Team update for 7 October 2022

Daydream Lounge Club

Share · View all patches · Build 9679108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a developer teleporter in the dream realm that I use for quickly testing areas of the game that I forgot to remove...

I found it while working on the next major update, and so I decided to upload that small part of the next update early, so...

THE DAYDREAM LOUNGE CLUB IS (NOT OPEN)

  • Players can enter the Daydream Lounge Club. There is nothing to do in there yet other than talk to the owner, Taby, and a certain stand (after you've reached that part of the story). It's more so just a quick look at what's coming!

Future Content:
So what's coming with the Daydream Lounge Club?

  • Daydreams. Sleep in the bed in the club to go to the Daydream Realm, new dreams for Dream Team members that couldn't get their own dedicated dreams in the base game!
  • Rematches. You will be able to talk to Graffiti Bridge to replay Daydream boss battles like you can for normal ones.
  • Invitations. You will be able to use the phone to invite Dream Team members who you've saved to hang out in the club!
  • NPC dialogue. There will be NPC's that will randomly cycle in and out whenever you enter. Some new, and some familiar!

