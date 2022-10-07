Share · View all patches · Build 9679108 · Last edited 8 October 2022 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

There was a developer teleporter in the dream realm that I use for quickly testing areas of the game that I forgot to remove...

I found it while working on the next major update, and so I decided to upload that small part of the next update early, so...

THE DAYDREAM LOUNGE CLUB IS (NOT OPEN)

Players can enter the Daydream Lounge Club. There is nothing to do in there yet other than talk to the owner, Taby, and a certain stand (after you've reached that part of the story). It's more so just a quick look at what's coming!

Future Content:

So what's coming with the Daydream Lounge Club?