There was a developer teleporter in the dream realm that I use for quickly testing areas of the game that I forgot to remove...
I found it while working on the next major update, and so I decided to upload that small part of the next update early, so...
THE DAYDREAM LOUNGE CLUB IS (NOT OPEN)
- Players can enter the Daydream Lounge Club. There is nothing to do in there yet other than talk to the owner, Taby, and a certain stand (after you've reached that part of the story). It's more so just a quick look at what's coming!
Future Content:
So what's coming with the Daydream Lounge Club?
- Daydreams. Sleep in the bed in the club to go to the Daydream Realm, new dreams for Dream Team members that couldn't get their own dedicated dreams in the base game!
- Rematches. You will be able to talk to Graffiti Bridge to replay Daydream boss battles like you can for normal ones.
- Invitations. You will be able to use the phone to invite Dream Team members who you've saved to hang out in the club!
- NPC dialogue. There will be NPC's that will randomly cycle in and out whenever you enter. Some new, and some familiar!
Changed files in this update