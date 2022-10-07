Infinimine Ver.18-19

-Fixed chat resize moving window oddly when resizing

-Changed how Double attack works, if a block is destroyed it will auto target the block behind it

-Changed how crit is handled, if the block dies the remaining damage will flow into the block behind it

-Added an XP bar to the bottom of the screen that displays the level and progress of your current class

-Target Indicator added when mouse look is enabled

-Fixed issue with Geo not being able to target some mineshaft blocks

-Capped recipe requirements for Pick and Lantern to Tier 10 requirements

-Changed Geomancer Sandstorm to Void Pulse(Targets x Blocks nearest player)

-Fixed Talent progress bars not updating

-Fixed Guild Quests in Tier not updating

-Changes to Smart Sell Formula to reduce the chance of selling an Ancient when wearing a really nice piece of shop gear

-Fixed timing on buffs to remove the flicker of a buff falling off and being recast 1 second later

-Added Right Click to Toggle on Skill Tooltips

-Possibly fixed inventory squares staying lit up from filter after selling

-Tweaked some mineshaft falling physics(Possibly Better)

-Fixed a guild member display that was showing a large number instead of current progress tier

-Small Tweak to Block Shape when taking damage to reduce block slivers

-Fixed a null that would that could occur if someone left a guild and joined another when updating timestamp

-Changed the look of Sulfur Ore

-Added new Class Pablo with support characteristics

-Passive 1 Natures Wrath Boosts Party/Self Skill Damage

-Passive 2 Reference Track Increases ore gained from damaging blocks

-Active 1 Targets X Blocks near player

-Active 2 Targets X Blocks near player > Common Rarity

-Active 3 Chance to Upgrade X Blocks Rarity near player

-Ult Doubles Ore Capacity of Party/Self

-Added Auto Trash Recipe Below Tier input on Inventory Recipe Tab

-Fixed Client attempting to ask server for shop updates constantly after a shop update

-Fixed an issue that would have limited the amount of memory freed from a mine reset

-Re-worked the Async DB saving, should work now

-New Items are now marked with an outline, closing inventory and opening will turn them all off if you dont wanna hover over each item

-Ancient items can no longer be sold with smart sell button