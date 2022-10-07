Dimensional Alignment: Absurdity Trail PrePatch: dragons rawr



The game is a dumb state in a funny way. You can fight dragons, while drones fight a war against an opposing armada... If you drag dragons close to your turret ships, they blow up the dragons. There is nothing to gain by blowing up dragons right now, it's just chaotic so you get a taste of what is to come when experience/loot/etc are in.



I think it's funny at least and it's very vapid now:





You literally have no clue how fun this is about to get... Like even before the MMORPG opposing players are in, this will blow away many single player space sims. Give me a week, and I'll blow away your biggest hype expectations. Right now it's literally dumb... Dumb to the extent that it is funny.



Pertinent upgrades: music/sound slider work now, you can see how much health you have in DOTS/ECS mode, a few other fixes.

