Bounters Playtest Build 4 Patch Note

Added

Added shooting range. Ammo is unlimited. Grenade is unlimited. There is no healing, since there is nothing to get attacked by. There are 3 types of targets; static targets, moving target, recoil tester. Shooting range doesn't require to host or join the server.

Added hitmarker. Just like crosshair, shape, color, and size can be customized on settings.



Changed

Lowered jump height.

Lowered greande throwing power.

Adjusted physics on greande to look more natural.

Removed hitting sounds on field's materials. (Hitting player and hitmarker sound is still in the game.)

Notes

Server needs to be updated to latest version. Please download the latest server build here.

Field editor (level editor) is available here.

Join Polyworld Games Discord.

Please visit Bounters website for more information.