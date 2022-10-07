- Added UI indicator for which images are loading and their progress
- Added logic allowing partially generated images to be viewed while the image is generating
- Added sorting and filtering options for the inventory
- Changed exploration view to a tabbed view so all the images/entities can be clearer
- Added ability to drop/abandon item
- Fixed some tooltip display issues and added some tooltips
- Added a partial fix for the Wombo NSFW issue (gives up generating the image if Wombo doesn't return anything for a while, so it won't keep asking infinitely)
AI Roguelite update for 7 October 2022
Inventory sorting, image generation progress
