Added crafting terminal notification system about crafted item, now when item is crafted at the bottom right of the screen you will see a message with crafted item icon, quantity from crafting series, and storage where the item was placed.
Total Factory update for 7 October 2022
Notification
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update