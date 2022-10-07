 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 7 October 2022

Added crafting terminal notification system about crafted item, now when item is crafted at the bottom right of the screen you will see a message with crafted item icon, quantity from crafting series, and storage where the item was placed.

