UPDATE v0.1.8

Whats new?

Updated animations for idle, run, reload and shooting! (thanks Tengo)

New fire sound effect

Added shell ejection to the Uac-4000

Reload time has been made longer, to match the animation

Reload time for enemies in ''Car Ride'' has been made longer to make it more fair

New arm view model

Added headbobbing for when you run

Do you have any problem with these? bugs, glitches etc?

Please let me know, and I'll try my best to fix them!

Hope you have an awesome day/night!