Retro Run update for 7 October 2022

UPDATE v0.1.8

7 October 2022

Update 0.1.8!

Whats new?

  • Updated animations for idle, run, reload and shooting! (thanks Tengo)
  • New fire sound effect
  • Added shell ejection to the Uac-4000
  • Reload time has been made longer, to match the animation
  • Reload time for enemies in ''Car Ride'' has been made longer to make it more fair
  • New arm view model
  • Added headbobbing for when you run

Do you have any problem with these? bugs, glitches etc?
Please let me know, and I'll try my best to fix them!

Hope you have an awesome day/night!

  • Vander

