LakeSide update for 7 October 2022

Version 0.5.3

Build 9678383

Next week there will be a bigger content update, but for now we've decided to push some of the changes:

  • New game mode: 'cozy mode' that slows down the game, removes some hostile events and makes the whole game much calm and cozy...
  • New building animations
  • You now get a prompt before you overwrite your current game save
  • Other minor fixes and Ui improvements

Next week the 'Ancient Wonders' update will bring not only fixes but new wonders, buildings and other important gameplay changes.

Thank you!

