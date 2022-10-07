Version 0.5.3

Next week there will be a bigger content update, but for now we've decided to push some of the changes:

New game mode: 'cozy mode' that slows down the game, removes some hostile events and makes the whole game much calm and cozy...

New building animations

You now get a prompt before you overwrite your current game save

Other minor fixes and Ui improvements

Next week the 'Ancient Wonders' update will bring not only fixes but new wonders, buildings and other important gameplay changes.

Thank you!