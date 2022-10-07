GDM Halloween

Happy Halloween to everyone
We have added in some festive visuals for Halloween.
These visual changes have no impact on the game other than bringing a Halloween vibe to each office. These visuals can be found in every office, and even come with a few particle effects and animations.
This seasonal update is available in both the full and demo version of the game. Have a great and safe Halloween this year, and enjoy the visuals.
This update will be removed in early November and the normal office visuals will return.
Changed files in this update