 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Game Dev Masters update for 7 October 2022

GDM Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 9678298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween to everyone

We have added in some festive visuals for Halloween.

These visual changes have no impact on the game other than bringing a Halloween vibe to each office. These visuals can be found in every office, and even come with a few particle effects and animations.

This seasonal update is available in both the full and demo version of the game. Have a great and safe Halloween this year, and enjoy the visuals.

This update will be removed in early November and the normal office visuals will return.

Changed files in this update

Game Dev Masters Content Depot 1478351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link