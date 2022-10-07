ClientVersion 5473

<b> <font color='#ffffff'>June 8, 2022</font></b> <br>• Strategy Map & Starting Items now visible during Strategy Time. <br>• Draft order is random again for parties in match-made games, they are no longer grouped. <br>• Updated Invoker ability values to closer match gameplay patch 7.31. <br>• Scepter on Rupture now grants Blood Mist. <br>• Scepter on False Promise now grants Rain of Destiny. <br>• Shard on Mystic Flare now grants Shield of the Scion. <br>• Shard on Rearm now grants Warp Flare. <br>• Shard on Demonic Purge now grants Demonic Cleanse. <br>• Fixed cosmetic items only displaying for the local player during VS screen. <br>• Fixed Gobble Up sometimes not being castable for the whole game. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion spawning with 0 Shadow Raze charges. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion having infinite Unleash attacks. <br>• Fixed Spirit Bear not dying when the player dies without Scepter. <br>• Fixed Burning Barrage being cancelled if a target was hit by Greater Bash. <br>• Fixed Timelock not working on ranged heroes if attack speed too high. (i.e. Focus Fire) <br>• Added particle effects for Starbreaker ability when not Dawnbreaker. <br>• Fixed Metamorphosis demon model size being too small. <br>• Fixed Essense Flux mana not transferring through Tether. <br>• Fixed passive abilities triggering Fiery Soul. (i.e. Moon Glaives) <br>• Level 25 passive Talent for Brewmaster will only show if both Drunken Brawler and Primal Split are drafted. <br>• Fixed Heavenly Jump Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Voodoo Restoration Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Luminosity Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed some cases of non-drafted spells showing up on the Aghanim's tooltip. <br>• Fixed some cases of Aghanim's granted hotkey order being broken. <br>• Removed panel that covered part of the draft when coaching. › <b><font color='#ffffff'>June 8, 2022</font></b> <br>• Strategy Map & Starting Items now visible during Strategy Time. <br>• Draft order is random again for parties in match-made games, they are no longer grouped. <br>• Updated Invoker ability values to closer match gameplay patch 7.31. <br>• Scepter on Rupture now grants Blood Mist. <br>• Scepter on False Promise now grants Rain of Destiny. <br>• Shard on Mystic Flare now grants Shield of the Scion. <br>• Shard on Rearm now grants Warp Flare. <br>• Shard on Demonic Purge now grants Demonic Cleanse. <br>• Fixed cosmetic items only displaying for the local player during VS screen. <br>• Fixed Gobble Up sometimes not being castable for the whole game. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion spawning with 0 Shadow Raze charges. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion having infinite Unleash attacks. <br>• Fixed Spirit Bear not dying when the player dies without Scepter. <br>• Fixed Burning Barrage being cancelled if a target was hit by Greater Bash. <br>• Fixed Timelock not working on ranged heroes if attack speed too high. (i.e. Focus Fire) <br>• Added particle effects for Starbreaker ability when not Dawnbreaker. <br>• Fixed Metamorphosis demon model size being too small. <br>• Fixed Essense Flux mana not transferring through Tether. <br>• Fixed passive abilities triggering Fiery Soul. (i.e. Moon Glaives) <br>• Level 25 passive Talent for Brewmaster will only show if both Drunken Brawler and Primal Split are drafted. <br>• Fixed Heavenly Jump Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Voodoo Restoration Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Luminosity Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed some cases of non-drafted spells showing up on the Aghanim's tooltip. <br>• Fixed some cases of Aghanim's granted hotkey order being broken. <br>• Removed panel that covered part of the draft when coaching.