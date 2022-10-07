 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 7 October 2022

ClientVersion 5473

Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Russian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Turkish, Polish, and Swedish

Cosmetics

  • Removed Economy Item: KingR Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • Removed Economy Item: nongrata Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Immortal Tail: Fate of Hydrophiinae of the Crimson Witness
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Mystic Snake
    • Contains 4 particle effects
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: 2
  • New Economy Item: Treasure of the Crimson Witness 2022
  • New Immortal Offhand Weapon: B.U.S.T.E.R of the Crimson Witness
    • Contains a custom model for Homing Missile
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Homing Missile
    • Contains 2 sound effects
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains 4 particle effects
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: 2
  • New Immortal Head: Mask of Metira of the Crimson Witness
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains 4 particle effects
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Moonlight Shadow
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: f
  • New Immortal Head: Eyes of Ardenok of the Crimson Witness
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Reverse Polarity
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains 2 particle effects
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: 4
  • New Immortal Back: Immortal Pantheon of the Crimson Witness
    • Contains 3 particle effects
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Static Field
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: 3

English Localization

  • DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Jun_01_2022: <b>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;<font color='#ffffff'>June 8, 2022</font></b> <br>• Strategy Map & Starting Items now visible during Strategy Time. <br>• Draft order is random again for parties in match-made games, they are no longer grouped. <br>• Updated Invoker ability values to closer match gameplay patch 7.31. <br>• Scepter on Rupture now grants Blood Mist. <br>• Scepter on False Promise now grants Rain of Destiny. <br>• Shard on Mystic Flare now grants Shield of the Scion. <br>• Shard on Rearm now grants Warp Flare. <br>• Shard on Demonic Purge now grants Demonic Cleanse. <br>• Fixed cosmetic items only displaying for the local player during VS screen. <br>• Fixed Gobble Up sometimes not being castable for the whole game. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion spawning with 0 Shadow Raze charges. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion having infinite Unleash attacks. <br>• Fixed Spirit Bear not dying when the player dies without Scepter. <br>• Fixed Burning Barrage being cancelled if a target was hit by Greater Bash. <br>• Fixed Timelock not working on ranged heroes if attack speed too high. (i.e. Focus Fire) <br>• Added particle effects for Starbreaker ability when not Dawnbreaker. <br>• Fixed Metamorphosis demon model size being too small. <br>• Fixed Essense Flux mana not transferring through Tether. <br>• Fixed passive abilities triggering Fiery Soul. (i.e. Moon Glaives) <br>• Level 25 passive Talent for Brewmaster will only show if both Drunken Brawler and Primal Split are drafted. <br>• Fixed Heavenly Jump Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Voodoo Restoration Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Luminosity Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed some cases of non-drafted spells showing up on the Aghanim's tooltip. <br>• Fixed some cases of Aghanim's granted hotkey order being broken. <br>• Removed panel that covered part of the draft when coaching. <b><font color='#ffffff'>June 8, 2022</font></b> <br>• Strategy Map & Starting Items now visible during Strategy Time. <br>• Draft order is random again for parties in match-made games, they are no longer grouped. <br>• Updated Invoker ability values to closer match gameplay patch 7.31. <br>• Scepter on Rupture now grants Blood Mist. <br>• Scepter on False Promise now grants Rain of Destiny. <br>• Shard on Mystic Flare now grants Shield of the Scion. <br>• Shard on Rearm now grants Warp Flare. <br>• Shard on Demonic Purge now grants Demonic Cleanse. <br>• Fixed cosmetic items only displaying for the local player during VS screen. <br>• Fixed Gobble Up sometimes not being castable for the whole game. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion spawning with 0 Shadow Raze charges. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion having infinite Unleash attacks. <br>• Fixed Spirit Bear not dying when the player dies without Scepter. <br>• Fixed Burning Barrage being cancelled if a target was hit by Greater Bash. <br>• Fixed Timelock not working on ranged heroes if attack speed too high. (i.e. Focus Fire) <br>• Added particle effects for Starbreaker ability when not Dawnbreaker. <br>• Fixed Metamorphosis demon model size being too small. <br>• Fixed Essense Flux mana not transferring through Tether. <br>• Fixed passive abilities triggering Fiery Soul. (i.e. Moon Glaives) <br>• Level 25 passive Talent for Brewmaster will only show if both Drunken Brawler and Primal Split are drafted. <br>• Fixed Heavenly Jump Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Voodoo Restoration Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Luminosity Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed some cases of non-drafted spells showing up on the Aghanim's tooltip. <br>• Fixed some cases of Aghanim's granted hotkey order being broken. <br>• Removed panel that covered part of the draft when coaching.
  • DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Oct_06_2022: <b><font color='#ffffff'>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;October 7, 2022</font></b> <br>• Fixed Wukong's Command only being castable once. <br>• Replaced Soul Catcher with Disseminate for Shadow Demon. <br>• Scepter on Drunken Brawler now grants Primal Companion, toggle auto-cast to switch to Primal Companion. Brewlings level is equal to the level of the drafted ultimate. <br>• Scepter on Ensare now grants Reel In, toggle auto-cast to switch to the Reel In ability. <br>• Scepter on Primal Roar now grants Drums of Slom. <br>• Scepter on Stampede now grants Hitch a Ride. <br>• Scepter on Laguna Blade now grants Flame Cloak. <br>• Scepter on Viper Strike now grants Nosedive. <br>• Shard on Enchant now grants Little Friends, toggle auto-cast to switch to the Little Friends ability. <br>• Shard on Wrath of Nature now grants Curse of the Oldgrowth. <br>• Shard on Nether Strike now grants Planar Pocket. <br>• Shard on Ravage now grants Tendrils of the Deep. <br>• Shard on Poison Nova now grants Latent Toxicity. <br>• Fixed a number of talents that were missing since the 7.32 patch. <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;<b>NOTE:</b> For Luna's right side lvl20 talent, both Moon Glaives & Lucent Beam must be drafted.
  • DOTA_International2022_WatchMore: Watch More
  • DOTA_International2022_StayTuned: Stay Tuned!
  • DOTA_International2022_LiveStreamWillBegin: Live stream will begin in:
  • DOTA_International2022_StreamStartingSoon: Stream starting soon
  • DOTA_International2022_LiveUpdatesOff: Live Updates are off
  • DOTA_International2022_ForSpoilerFreeContent: For spoiler free content.
  • DOTA_International2022_vs: vs

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_shadow_demon: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability2 from shadow_demon_soul_catcher to shadow_demon_disseminate

Abilities

  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute ability draft ult scepter ability with value of lina_flame_cloak
  • Ravage: Added new attribute ability draft ult shard ability with value of tidehunter_arm_of_the_deep
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute ability draft ult scepter ability with value of beastmaster_drums_of_slom
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute ability draft ult shard ability with value of venomancer_latent_poison
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute ability draft ult scepter ability with value of viper_nose_dive
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute ability draft ult shard ability with value of furion_curse_of_the_forest
  • Wall of Replica: Removed attribute ability draft ult shard ability with value of dark_seer_normal_punch
  • Wall of Replica: Added new attribute ability draft ult scepter ability with value of dark_seer_normal_punch
  • Enchant: Added new attribute ability draft shard ability with value of enchantress_little_friends
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute ability draft ult shard ability with value of spirit_breaker_planar_pocket
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute ability draft scepter ability with value of brewmaster_primal_companion
  • Primal Companion: Changed ability type from DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_ULTIMATE to DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_BASIC
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute ability draft scepter ability with value of naga_siren_reel_in
  • Stampede: Added new attribute ability draft ult scepter ability with value of centaur_mount
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of snapfire_lil_shredder
  • +{s:bonus_base_damage}% Hammer of Purity Damage: Changed ad linked abilities from omniknight_purification to omniknight_hammer_of_purity
  • Poison Nova reduces {s:bonus_aspd_slow} Attack Speed: Changed ad linked abilities from venomancer_venomous_gale to venomancer_poison_nova
  • Sprout Leashes: Changed ad linked abilities from furion_force_of_nature to furion_sprout
  • {s:bonus_glaives_fired} Moon Glaives fired on Lucent Beam: Changed ad_linked_abilities from luna_lunar_blessing to luna_lucent_beam/&&/luna_moon_glaive
  • Howl Reduces Total Attack Damage: Changed ad_linked_abilities from lycan_shapeshift to lycan_howl
  • -{s:value}s Smoke Screen Cooldown: Changed ad linked abilities from riki_blink_strike to riki_smoke_screen
  • +{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}% Moment of Courage Lifesteal: Changed ad linked abilities from legion_commander_duel to legion_commander_moment_of_courage
  • Dream Coil Pierces Magic Immunity: Changed ad linked abilities from puck_phase_shift to puck_dream_coil
  • {s:bonus_aoe} AoE Silken Bola: Changed ad_linked_abilities from broodmother_spawn_spiderlings to broodmother_silken_bola
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Silken Bola Slow/Miss Chance: Changed ad_linked_abilities from broodmother_spin_web to broodmother_silken_bola

