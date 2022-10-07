Dota 2 update for 7 October 2022
ClientVersion 5473
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, Russian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Turkish, Polish, and Swedish
Cosmetics
- Removed Economy Item: KingR Talent Voice Line - International 2022
- Removed Economy Item: nongrata Talent Voice Line - International 2022
- New Immortal Tail: Fate of Hydrophiinae of the Crimson Witness
- Contains a custom ability icon for
Mystic Snake
- Contains 4 particle effects
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Can Equip As Ability Effects: 2
- Contains a custom ability icon for
- New Economy Item: Treasure of the Crimson Witness 2022
- New Immortal Offhand Weapon: B.U.S.T.E.R of the Crimson Witness
- Contains a custom model for
Homing Missile
- Contains a custom ability icon for
Homing Missile
- Contains 2 sound effects
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Contains 4 particle effects
- Can Equip As Ability Effects: 2
- Contains a custom model for
- New Immortal Head: Mask of Metira of the Crimson Witness
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Contains 4 particle effects
- Contains a custom ability icon for
Moonlight Shadow
- Can Equip As Ability Effects: f
- New Immortal Head: Eyes of Ardenok of the Crimson Witness
- Contains a custom ability icon for
Reverse Polarity
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Contains 2 particle effects
- Can Equip As Ability Effects: 4
- Contains a custom ability icon for
- New Immortal Back: Immortal Pantheon of the Crimson Witness
- Contains 3 particle effects
- Contains an ambient particle effect
- Contains a custom ability icon for
Static Field
- Can Equip As Ability Effects: 3
English Localization
- DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Jun_01_2022:
<b> <font color='#ffffff'>June 8, 2022</font></b> <br>• Strategy Map & Starting Items now visible during Strategy Time. <br>• Draft order is random again for parties in match-made games, they are no longer grouped. <br>• Updated Invoker ability values to closer match gameplay patch 7.31. <br>• Scepter on Rupture now grants Blood Mist. <br>• Scepter on False Promise now grants Rain of Destiny. <br>• Shard on Mystic Flare now grants Shield of the Scion. <br>• Shard on Rearm now grants Warp Flare. <br>• Shard on Demonic Purge now grants Demonic Cleanse. <br>• Fixed cosmetic items only displaying for the local player during VS screen. <br>• Fixed Gobble Up sometimes not being castable for the whole game. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion spawning with 0 Shadow Raze charges. <br>• Fixed Vengeance Aura illusion having infinite Unleash attacks. <br>• Fixed Spirit Bear not dying when the player dies without Scepter. <br>• Fixed Burning Barrage being cancelled if a target was hit by Greater Bash. <br>• Fixed Timelock not working on ranged heroes if attack speed too high. (i.e. Focus Fire) <br>• Added particle effects for Starbreaker ability when not Dawnbreaker. <br>• Fixed Metamorphosis demon model size being too small. <br>• Fixed Essense Flux mana not transferring through Tether. <br>• Fixed passive abilities triggering Fiery Soul. (i.e. Moon Glaives) <br>• Level 25 passive Talent for Brewmaster will only show if both Drunken Brawler and Primal Split are drafted. <br>• Fixed Heavenly Jump Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Voodoo Restoration Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed Luminosity Talent missing when drafted. <br>• Fixed some cases of non-drafted spells showing up on the Aghanim's tooltip. <br>• Fixed some cases of Aghanim's granted hotkey order being broken. <br>• Removed panel that covered part of the draft when coaching.›
- DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Oct_06_2022:
- DOTA_International2022_WatchMore:
- DOTA_International2022_StayTuned:
- DOTA_International2022_LiveStreamWillBegin:
- DOTA_International2022_StreamStartingSoon:
- DOTA_International2022_LiveUpdatesOff:
- DOTA_International2022_ForSpoilerFreeContent:
- DOTA_International2022_vs:
Heroes
- npc_dota_hero_shadow_demon: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability2 from
shadow_demon_soul_catcherto
shadow_demon_disseminate
Abilities
- Laguna Blade: Added new attribute
ability draft ult scepter abilitywith value of
lina_flame_cloak
- Ravage: Added new attribute
ability draft ult shard abilitywith value of
tidehunter_arm_of_the_deep
- Primal Roar: Added new attribute
ability draft ult scepter abilitywith value of
beastmaster_drums_of_slom
- Poison Nova: Added new attribute
ability draft ult shard abilitywith value of
venomancer_latent_poison
- Viper Strike: Added new attribute
ability draft ult scepter abilitywith value of
viper_nose_dive
- Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute
ability draft ult shard abilitywith value of
furion_curse_of_the_forest
- Wall of Replica: Removed attribute
ability draft ult shard abilitywith value of
dark_seer_normal_punch
- Wall of Replica: Added new attribute
ability draft ult scepter abilitywith value of
dark_seer_normal_punch
- Enchant: Added new attribute
ability draft shard abilitywith value of
enchantress_little_friends
- Nether Strike: Added new attribute
ability draft ult shard abilitywith value of
spirit_breaker_planar_pocket
- Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute
ability draft scepter abilitywith value of
brewmaster_primal_companion
- Primal Companion: Changed ability type from
DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_ULTIMATEto
DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_BASIC
- Ensnare: Added new attribute
ability draft scepter abilitywith value of
naga_siren_reel_in
- Stampede: Added new attribute
ability draft ult scepter abilitywith value of
centaur_mount
- +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Added new attribute
ad_linked_abilitieswith value of
snapfire_lil_shredder
- +{s:bonus_base_damage}% Hammer of Purity Damage: Changed ad linked abilities from
omniknight_purificationto
omniknight_hammer_of_purity
- Poison Nova reduces {s:bonus_aspd_slow} Attack Speed: Changed ad linked abilities from
venomancer_venomous_galeto
venomancer_poison_nova
- Sprout Leashes: Changed ad linked abilities from
furion_force_of_natureto
furion_sprout
- {s:bonus_glaives_fired} Moon Glaives fired on Lucent Beam: Changed ad_linked_abilities from
luna_lunar_blessingto
luna_lucent_beam/&&/luna_moon_glaive
- Howl Reduces Total Attack Damage: Changed ad_linked_abilities from
lycan_shapeshiftto
lycan_howl
- -{s:value}s Smoke Screen Cooldown: Changed ad linked abilities from
riki_blink_striketo
riki_smoke_screen
- +{s:bonus_hp_leech_percent}% Moment of Courage Lifesteal: Changed ad linked abilities from
legion_commander_duelto
legion_commander_moment_of_courage
- Dream Coil Pierces Magic Immunity: Changed ad linked abilities from
puck_phase_shiftto
puck_dream_coil
- {s:bonus_aoe} AoE Silken Bola: Changed ad_linked_abilities from
broodmother_spawn_spiderlingsto
broodmother_silken_bola
- +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Silken Bola Slow/Miss Chance: Changed ad_linked_abilities from
broodmother_spin_webto
broodmother_silken_bola
