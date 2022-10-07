🤖Automation + Combat Base Builder. Hostile Mars demo playthrough.

Calling All Explorers!

Ready to fight against endless hordes of robots hellbent on your destruction? Itching to explore the dusty red cliffs of Mars as you automate your base’s defenses to survive the next wave? Strap on your space boots, because the red planet is waiting for you!

Join us on the dusty plains of Mars as we play through the new and improved demo today, October 3rd!

Hostile Mars' demo is now up and running for a limited time! Check it out!

As always, we would greatly appreciate any feedback and/or details about any bugs or issues you encounter during your time spent on the red planet. We have a special channel in our Discord to report bugs and provide feedback about the game.

Thanks for playing and we'll see you on Mars!

-Hostile Mars Team