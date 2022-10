The wastelands feeling a little lonely? Want to meet someone that won't shoot on site? Go and find Hank playing his guitar. He may even have something for you.

Hank added to New Hope and Paradise

Bosses, mini-bosses, and chunky enemies now have visible health bars

Audio/radio fixes

New audio attenuation algorithm

Additional exploration music

M4A4 changed to single shot and burst settings - AK47 changed to single shot and automatic fire