Pure Rock Crawling update for 7 October 2022

NEW VEHICLES

Build 9678170 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! Finally trucks with ability to climb over the steepest rocks !

Something always lacking in Pure Rock Crawling were the more hardcore crawlers with close to 90° approach angle. Hope you will have fun taking over obstacles that were out of other trucks capabilities.

To make things more customizable, now in the testing, you can select wheel size for more realism, both when going for more stock look or over the top.

Next update will focus on customization for all vehicles, stay tuned for that !

Have fun and take care !

