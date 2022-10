Share · View all patches · Build 9678125 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 20:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Demons!

This update marks the release of From Hell v1.0.1, bringing the following small changes:

Tweaks

Improved Enemy AI efficiency during late game

Improved Melee and Range summon AI performance

New Features

A direction indicator will guide the player towards the castle after vanquishing 3 bosses or after the 15 minute mark (but don't let that stop you! You can enter as soon as you like!)

These updates should help late game performance!