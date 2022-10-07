Minor Update - Weapon Balancing, Engine Power and Beam weapon sound update

This is a very minor update, it doesnt include the fighters/hangers which will be in the next major update but it does include..

Minor Rebalance of weapons, the damages of these have been reduced by a factor of 2 for missiles and heavy turrets. Missiles do seem over powered to me but please give feedback on what you all think.

*Set damaged engine thrust to min 25% from 10% - This is a temp change but should hopefully reduce chance of a ship being 'stalled' if one sides engines are damaged and the flight model doesnt 'solve' it correctly (or solves a very small number!)

*Updated Beam weapon sound and origin - THe origin of the beam sound is now the beam weapon not the beam itself, this will stop the beam sound jumping position. The sound itself is now one i've produced and not a offshelf asset, the original one was a bit abbrasive. The current one is a heavily edited version of my stove!

I do plan one minor update this weekend which is improving explosion/destruction of ships. My dream is you can split ships in two potentially but thats still a way off. This will involve replicating behaviour of earlier builds where the ship parts will move away from the source of explosion.

Any feedback good or bad is really welcome! Also if there are anyone experiencing technical issues theres a good chance im unaware of it as the player base is still small, please let me know what it is and i'll get to fixing it right away :D