New Quest Scroll! Valfu's Steamy Workshop

Heyho, you funky sexy Steam user!
Thank you to everyone who supported Smutty Scrolls in Early Access! It was a wonderful start 🙂 To celebrate our first EA release on Steam, how about a level where the main theme is.. kinda steamy 😄
Btw, if you haven't already, please leave a review on the store page - it helps a lot!
New Stuff:
- A new Quest has been added - Valfu's Steamy Workshop!
It's not 100% yet, but I wanted you to have it before the weekend begins as a little 'Thank You" for your support.
Fixed:
- The mute button should save its state now
- Lim-Lim's ash bug in Xelda's castle should be fixed
- The notification on Vendita's and Gimotika's scroll selection should be fixed now
- Nuite and Gimotika should save 4 hearts now as intended
- Quest scrolls should correctly count their hearts now
- Depth issues in Nuite's Frozen Laser Temple should be fixed now
- The darkness has now left Geedevia's desert and the animals should be on their best behavior now
Thank you, Faux-Spark, Argus, Sjoebidoea, Sex Detective, Phlebiac, blank, Balakiel Sensual Birdfeed, Слава Україні and Oufee for your reports!
Changed:
- Next major update will be the Halloween Costume Contest Adventure - the Dungeon Maestro level will come after that
Enjoy the new level and stay tuned for the Halloween update! Who doesn't love slimes in sexy costumes, right? 😉
Stay funky,
Dez
Changed files in this update