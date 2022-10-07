New Quest Scroll! Valfu's Steamy Workshop

Heyho, you funky sexy Steam user!

Thank you to everyone who supported Smutty Scrolls in Early Access! It was a wonderful start 🙂 To celebrate our first EA release on Steam, how about a level where the main theme is.. kinda steamy 😄

Btw, if you haven't already, please leave a review on the store page - it helps a lot!

New Stuff:

A new Quest has been added - Valfu's Steamy Workshop!

It's not 100% yet, but I wanted you to have it before the weekend begins as a little 'Thank You" for your support.

Fixed:

The mute button should save its state now

Lim-Lim's ash bug in Xelda's castle should be fixed

The notification on Vendita's and Gimotika's scroll selection should be fixed now

Nuite and Gimotika should save 4 hearts now as intended

Quest scrolls should correctly count their hearts now

Depth issues in Nuite's Frozen Laser Temple should be fixed now

The darkness has now left Geedevia's desert and the animals should be on their best behavior now

Thank you, Faux-Spark, Argus, Sjoebidoea, Sex Detective, Phlebiac, blank, Balakiel Sensual Birdfeed, Слава Україні and Oufee for your reports!

Changed:

Next major update will be the Halloween Costume Contest Adventure - the Dungeon Maestro level will come after that

Enjoy the new level and stay tuned for the Halloween update! Who doesn't love slimes in sexy costumes, right? 😉

Stay funky,

Dez