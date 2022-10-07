 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smutty Scrolls update for 7 October 2022

New Quest Scroll! Valfu's Steamy Workshop

Share · View all patches · Build 9678075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyho, you funky sexy Steam user!
Thank you to everyone who supported Smutty Scrolls in Early Access! It was a wonderful start 🙂 To celebrate our first EA release on Steam, how about a level where the main theme is.. kinda steamy 😄
Btw, if you haven't already, please leave a review on the store page - it helps a lot!

New Stuff:

  • A new Quest has been added - Valfu's Steamy Workshop!
    It's not 100% yet, but I wanted you to have it before the weekend begins as a little 'Thank You" for your support.

Fixed:

  • The mute button should save its state now
  • Lim-Lim's ash bug in Xelda's castle should be fixed
  • The notification on Vendita's and Gimotika's scroll selection should be fixed now
  • Nuite and Gimotika should save 4 hearts now as intended
  • Quest scrolls should correctly count their hearts now
  • Depth issues in Nuite's Frozen Laser Temple should be fixed now
  • The darkness has now left Geedevia's desert and the animals should be on their best behavior now
    Thank you, Faux-Spark, Argus, Sjoebidoea, Sex Detective, Phlebiac, blank, Balakiel Sensual Birdfeed, Слава Україні and Oufee for your reports!

Changed:

  • Next major update will be the Halloween Costume Contest Adventure - the Dungeon Maestro level will come after that

Enjoy the new level and stay tuned for the Halloween update! Who doesn't love slimes in sexy costumes, right? 😉
Stay funky,
Dez

Changed files in this update

Smutty Scrolls Depot 885511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link