YARG: Update 1.0.2b

Hello hello hello! How's everyone doing?

This is a very small update, so small that it doesn't even get its own number. It involves the game's cutscene system.

For some reason, the game will be able to load some cutscenes perfectly fine, and fail to load others. I came across this issue several times during development, and I could've sworn I fixed it, but apparently it could still happen!

I suspect the problem has something to do with the file format of the cutscenes (something about codecs...). This update changes them from AVI to WMV, which I'm hoping will fix the issue. Let me know if it does!

v1.0.2b changes:

Fixed(?):

Switched all cutscenes from AVI to WMV in the hopes they'll load properly now.

Changed:

Locked cutscenes to 30 FPS to prevent stuttering.

As always, if you come across any bugs, feel free to @ me on Twitter or send me an email! Thanks!