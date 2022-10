Hello!

We always update our products, and this time, we are happy to announce a new patch for 2030

BETTER FPS // Better optimization for all kinds of specs

Check it out and play with your friends online! just be the host and invite them to your IP searching for it in windows with "cmd" comand line typing "ipconfig"

Have you played already? we love to see some videos!

See you !!

Leandro

LFR Games

"we make indie games"