Lootbox RPG update for 7 October 2022

Halloween magic pumpkin event!

Lootbox RPG update for 7 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Between October 25th and November 1st you have the chance of looting a magic pumpkin from your enemies. After using it, you will get a greatly enhanced autoattack (aka Zombie-Mode) buff that can help you grind your way down to the depths of the Lootbox dungeons. Enjoy your new powers and perhaps save one or two of those pumpkins for later use.

