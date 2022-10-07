 Skip to content

Mall of Mayhem update for 7 October 2022

Improved Skins

Hey Villains,

In this update, every skin in the game has gotten a large improvement in quality. The time nexus also got a major visual update to make it look more futuristic and just better in general.

It also includes bug fixes and QoL changes that were reported as well, I will list those below:

  1. Footsteps have been muffled a bit to make them sound more like a footstep and less like a stomp.
  2. Stores have increased the range of their music so you can hear them in the hallway which will help entice more exploration.
  3. Fixed a bug that made the dash become broken if you took damage while using it.
  4. The skin viewer has been improved for better visibility and now has multiple animations for previewing.
  5. Fixed a bug that caused the laser swords to stop working after being damaged.
  6. Fixed a bug where the psychopath shooting could be heard from all around the mall, it will now only be heard from within relatively close proximity to them.
  7. Fixed a bug where you could use stimpacks even if the health is full already.
  8. Fixed a bug where if you did the tutorial non-linearly it would break the game and not allow you to progress.
  9. Minor UI/UX improvements to help the polish a bit more.
  10. Improved the rendering in-game.
  11. Added a new system that will ask for a review at random points in the game(will only happen once, so you will not be spammed).
  12. Added a button for joining the new discord.
  13. Fixed a bug where the camera would clip through walls after dashing.

