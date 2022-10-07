Improved Skins

Hey Villains,
In this update, every skin in the game has gotten a large improvement in quality. The time nexus also got a major visual update to make it look more futuristic and just better in general.
It also includes bug fixes and QoL changes that were reported as well, I will list those below:
- Footsteps have been muffled a bit to make them sound more like a footstep and less like a stomp.
- Stores have increased the range of their music so you can hear them in the hallway which will help entice more exploration.
- Fixed a bug that made the dash become broken if you took damage while using it.
- The skin viewer has been improved for better visibility and now has multiple animations for previewing.
- Fixed a bug that caused the laser swords to stop working after being damaged.
- Fixed a bug where the psychopath shooting could be heard from all around the mall, it will now only be heard from within relatively close proximity to them.
- Fixed a bug where you could use stimpacks even if the health is full already.
- Fixed a bug where if you did the tutorial non-linearly it would break the game and not allow you to progress.
- Minor UI/UX improvements to help the polish a bit more.
- Improved the rendering in-game.
- Added a new system that will ask for a review at random points in the game(will only happen once, so you will not be spammed).
- Added a button for joining the new discord.
- Fixed a bug where the camera would clip through walls after dashing.
