Pizza time!

It has been a while since the last update.

The long awaited pizza map has finally been released, now it is time to serve some pizza!

The entire food and serving system needed to be remade to make this possible, but the pizza map is here. Along with the new food system comes a lot of bug fixes, and a lot more flexibility and new possibilities when it comes to new maps. So expect to see more unique maps in the future!

A lot of you have requested more in-depth graphics options, so now there is a “very low” setting, fps limiter, and the possibility to change the resolution scale, which should improve performance for low end devices. A field of view slider has also been added.