V0.1242 - Track dirt/Paint tweaks (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 9677539 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

More stabilization and fixes for custom battles.

Admittedly got carried away with an evening of graphics tweaks...

Additions

The last saved vehicle is now loaded when entering the designer.

Track segments and spare wheels are now affected by grime level.



Added 'Ultra' budget level to custom battles. Allows 10,000 tonnes, essentially unlimited.

Fixes

Fixed a cause of blueprints not appearing in blueprint selection.

Fixed camera distance from pivot being reset when finishing a text input.

The log and tool parts now painted and recieve dirt.

Fixed placement tool positions not updating when undoing/redoing attachment moves.

Stopped circular engine vent fan getting shadowed incorrectly, should be more visible now.

Designer section and module navigation UI now included in the designer enter animation.

Changes

Designer overlays now enabled/disabled when showing/hiding the GUI.

The loading screen is now active until the designer tank is fully loaded.

Allied vehicles in scenarios now use the weathering settings set in the blueprint.

Adjusted weathering grime textures and rendering technique. Resolution improved and it now looks like it adds bumps on the surface.

Adjusted paint condition rendering technique - making it slightly more subtle.

Improved resolution of camouflage at higher distances.

Adjusted paint texture mapping. It should be much less distorted on side vertical faces, though it's still far from perfect.

Reworked textures of the square engine vent and the German commander cupola.

Still working on fixing the slight flicker when switching between third person and scope view.