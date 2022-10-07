V0.1242 - Track dirt/Paint tweaks (Experimental)

Hi all,
More stabilization and fixes for custom battles.
Admittedly got carried away with an evening of graphics tweaks...
Additions
-
The last saved vehicle is now loaded when entering the designer.
-
Track segments and spare wheels are now affected by grime level.
-
Added 'Ultra' budget level to custom battles. Allows 10,000 tonnes, essentially unlimited.
Fixes
- Fixed a cause of blueprints not appearing in blueprint selection.
- Fixed camera distance from pivot being reset when finishing a text input.
- The log and tool parts now painted and recieve dirt.
- Fixed placement tool positions not updating when undoing/redoing attachment moves.
- Stopped circular engine vent fan getting shadowed incorrectly, should be more visible now.
- Designer section and module navigation UI now included in the designer enter animation.
Changes
- Designer overlays now enabled/disabled when showing/hiding the GUI.
- The loading screen is now active until the designer tank is fully loaded.
- Allied vehicles in scenarios now use the weathering settings set in the blueprint.
- Adjusted weathering grime textures and rendering technique. Resolution improved and it now looks like it adds bumps on the surface.
- Adjusted paint condition rendering technique - making it slightly more subtle.
- Improved resolution of camouflage at higher distances.
- Adjusted paint texture mapping. It should be much less distorted on side vertical faces, though it's still far from perfect.
- Reworked textures of the square engine vent and the German commander cupola.
Still working on fixing the slight flicker when switching between third person and scope view.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch