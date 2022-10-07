 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sprocket update for 7 October 2022

V0.1242 - Track dirt/Paint tweaks (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 9677539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

More stabilization and fixes for custom battles.
Admittedly got carried away with an evening of graphics tweaks...

Additions

  • The last saved vehicle is now loaded when entering the designer.

  • Track segments and spare wheels are now affected by grime level.

  • Added 'Ultra' budget level to custom battles. Allows 10,000 tonnes, essentially unlimited.

Fixes

  • Fixed a cause of blueprints not appearing in blueprint selection.
  • Fixed camera distance from pivot being reset when finishing a text input.
  • The log and tool parts now painted and recieve dirt.
  • Fixed placement tool positions not updating when undoing/redoing attachment moves.
  • Stopped circular engine vent fan getting shadowed incorrectly, should be more visible now.
  • Designer section and module navigation UI now included in the designer enter animation.

Changes

  • Designer overlays now enabled/disabled when showing/hiding the GUI.
  • The loading screen is now active until the designer tank is fully loaded.
  • Allied vehicles in scenarios now use the weathering settings set in the blueprint.
  • Adjusted weathering grime textures and rendering technique. Resolution improved and it now looks like it adds bumps on the surface.
  • Adjusted paint condition rendering technique - making it slightly more subtle.
  • Improved resolution of camouflage at higher distances.
  • Adjusted paint texture mapping. It should be much less distorted on side vertical faces, though it's still far from perfect.
  • Reworked textures of the square engine vent and the German commander cupola.

Still working on fixing the slight flicker when switching between third person and scope view.

  • Hamish

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9677539
Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link