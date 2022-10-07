V 0.785 | CAR MOD EDITOR FOR THE WORKSHOP!!! AND MORE!

Hello fellow players.

Certain objects are now highlighted, if focused

(This can be also disabled in the options)

The sky lane has received a bit of a visual revamp as well as a new practical feature.

If you stay on the lane you will catch the ionic wind which will propel you along the sky lane.

Instant time travel is another possible game play option which has been re implemented!

The PLC has now a colored mode!

After over month of working hard, researching and learning, I've finally finished the first version of the Car Mod Editor!

You can modify the a copy of the default car! Or exchange and add new parts from custom models!

Here is a little tutorial to help you out in getting used to the workflow of it!



Technically you could turn in into an A-Wing, or a flying taxi! Or anything else that you'd like to see as a mod

Thanks to Cho Cho Man there is already a DMC mod, so you can check out in the Workshop, what the new mod editor is capable of!

I am eager to see your creations in the workshop!

As usual below you can find the full change log. I am deeply thankful for this community around the game.

Cheers and God bless you guys!

-Erathor

September 30th 0.785