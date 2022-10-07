V 0.785 | CAR MOD EDITOR FOR THE WORKSHOP!!! AND MORE!

Hello fellow players.
I've released a fundamentally big update!
Certain objects are now highlighted, if focused
(This can be also disabled in the options)
The sky lane has received a bit of a visual revamp as well as a new practical feature.
If you stay on the lane you will catch the ionic wind which will propel you along the sky lane.
Instant time travel is another possible game play option which has been re implemented!
The PLC has now a colored mode!
After over month of working hard, researching and learning, I've finally finished the first version of the Car Mod Editor!
You can modify the a copy of the default car! Or exchange and add new parts from custom models!
Here is a little tutorial to help you out in getting used to the workflow of it!
Technically you could turn in into an A-Wing, or a flying taxi! Or anything else that you'd like to see as a mod
Thanks to Cho Cho Man there is already a DMC mod, so you can check out in the Workshop, what the new mod editor is capable of!
I am eager to see your creations in the workshop!
As usual below you can find the full change log. I am deeply thankful for this community around the game.
Cheers and God bless you guys!
-Erathor
September 30th 0.785
- Added Car Mod Support
- Added a Car Editor
- Added an option for instant car time travel (no wormhole sequence, could be laggy)
- Added object highlighting (can be disabled in the gameplay menu)
- Added a gameplay option to disable camera shake
- Added escape button to most in game menus as a quick exit (crafty, save system, trading)
- Added a colored PLC Mode
- Some texture revamps on resident homes
- Increased the hover throttle speeds
- Enabled Rigidbody Interpolation for items
- Made a failsafe respawn that if you land in water with your car after respawn, you get ported to edwards lab
- CPU performance increase by cleaning up some code
- Fixed the locked state of the plant pot (find a plant pot in no time in order to unlock it for safe house)
- Fixed outdated language mods to source from the default language folder in case of missing lines
- Fixed the slipping out of items on game load
- Fixed the timeline chips from being craftable before the end of ACT III
- Fixed hopefully the bug where in the Mr Crafty would blend with the training Menu (Thanks to Ziiryu for the report)
- Fixed items from leaving the car if underwater
- Fixed the issue where some people could get struck by lightning during story bits
- Fixed Athors a posing the Welcome to Pine Lake Quest
- Fixed it so that the Welcome to Pine Lake Quest only commences once in 2014
- Fixed a performance bottleneck at the last stage quest after the chase scene
- Fixed it so birds wont storm your cars items (crabs still will steal your garbage/ food)
- Fixed items from inside your car, which you placed, from bugging outside
- Fixed more typos
p1
- Updated some visual aspects of the hover lane
- The wheel wont highlight if inside the car
- Fixed some of the look of the haze
- Fixed the flylights
p2
- Addded Skylane acceleration effects
- Fixed some of the cars speed
- Fixed the pink missing material at Burgerlord
- Fixed the item placement inside the trunk at the prologue
- Fixed the cone misplacement at the end of the road at Manhofer labs
p3
- Fixed workshop mod updating for new mods (for fixing old mods to update as well contact me)
p4
- File Uploads to workshop will now be posted without widespace as they apparently break the upload process
- Fixed the missing sky lane acceleration effect
- Fixed the pink fish bone
- Fixed the missing slow descent for lower hover levels
- Fixed the inversion of the headlight meshes (square suddenly turning round and vise versa)
- Fixed the inverted headlight button
