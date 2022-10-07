v 1.2.0 Added achievements, balance adjustments

Added 70 achievements

Advance the timing of 'action' increase in battle as much as the number of monsters killed

Lowered the conditions for success in mining part-time jobs

Highlighting the line that 'gut' is necessary when working part-time in the mine

Fixed an error in English spelling of duck numbering in the ending

Originally, there were 170 challenges, but there was a limit on the number of challenges, so I could only put 100. However, the limitation was lifted by satisfying conditions such as sales volume, so the challenge was added late. Thanks to all users :D

Other than that, we've slightly lowered the difficulty of parts that beginners may have difficulty with.

Recently, I am working on a Japanese translation of 'La La Ray Days' and developing my next work 'Canned Love Ake'.

The days are getting colder, everyone, be careful not to catch a cold.