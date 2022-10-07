 Skip to content

Lullaby days update for 7 October 2022

v 1.2.0 Added achievements, balance adjustments

7 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 70 achievements
  • Advance the timing of 'action' increase in battle as much as the number of monsters killed
  • Lowered the conditions for success in mining part-time jobs
  • Highlighting the line that 'gut' is necessary when working part-time in the mine
  • Fixed an error in English spelling of duck numbering in the ending

Originally, there were 170 challenges, but there was a limit on the number of challenges, so I could only put 100. However, the limitation was lifted by satisfying conditions such as sales volume, so the challenge was added late. Thanks to all users :D
Other than that, we've slightly lowered the difficulty of parts that beginners may have difficulty with.

Recently, I am working on a Japanese translation of 'La La Ray Days' and developing my next work 'Canned Love Ake'.
The days are getting colder, everyone, be careful not to catch a cold.

