Minor update

You can now temporarily hide Junk supply contracts.

Improved the quality of buying a girl from out of town.

Added a tutorial for crew loyalty.

Equipping a tool belt no longer force equips mechanic's tools.

You now need to have had a burner phone before trouble hit to use it.

Identity uncovered now drops with actions, not on the same card that triggered it.

Fixed severe arm injuries not being equipped.

Fixed a problem with toxic waste poisoning.

Fixed Waiting for Angelique not looping after asking her a question.

Fixed an erroneous message about Irene leaving when she isn't.

Fixed The night turns to day appearing if you've only been up a short time in some cases.

Fixed a problem with hunting Zane's crew.

Fixed being able to have vehicle aircon on and windows down at the same time.

Fixed being able to use your Weapons locker in the middle of a scene.

Fixed a potential blank card on Trouble going down.

Fixed a problem with Little blue pills having no options.

Fixed a problem with jobs from Crash.

Fixed a problem on Hanging around your fuel depot.

Fixed some inconsistencies on area [i]Got trouble...* cards.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!