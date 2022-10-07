 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 7 October 2022

Changelog v1.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9677453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!

  • Newly playable character does not freeze when dealing a shield blow

  • Reduced freeze time of playable character after receiving a hit

  • If the player blocks with a shield and the cutscene starts, the character holds the shield in a defensive position the whole time

  • Fixed a bug that caused enemies to freeze in some situations

  • Chapter 3

    • If the player escapes from the castle using the rope, Hynek still has it in his hand in the next scene
    • After lighting a fire, the horse in the courtyard disappears

  • Chapter 6 - exploring dead bodies becomes inactive after using the new

  • Chapter 7

    • In certain situations, it could occur that the player cannot interact with the environment
    • Removed the ladder near kennel at the Monsterberg castle so as not to confuse
    • There are boxes in the Monsterberg castle courtyard that can be walked through
    • The entrance to the Duke's chambers can be reached undetected

  • Chapter 8

    • When escaping from the Hussites, an invisible wall prevents progress
    • Joachim runs in the opposite direction after the conversation

  • Chapter 13 - After loading during the conversation, Lilith may not throw the stone

Changed files in this update

Depot 1228501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link