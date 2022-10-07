Changelog v1.0.16

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!
-
Newly playable character does not freeze when dealing a shield blow
-
Reduced freeze time of playable character after receiving a hit
-
If the player blocks with a shield and the cutscene starts, the character holds the shield in a defensive position the whole time
-
Fixed a bug that caused enemies to freeze in some situations
-
Chapter 3
- If the player escapes from the castle using the rope, Hynek still has it in his hand in the next scene
- After lighting a fire, the horse in the courtyard disappears
-
Chapter 6 - exploring dead bodies becomes inactive after using the new
-
Chapter 7
- In certain situations, it could occur that the player cannot interact with the environment
- Removed the ladder near kennel at the Monsterberg castle so as not to confuse
- There are boxes in the Monsterberg castle courtyard that can be walked through
- The entrance to the Duke's chambers can be reached undetected
-
Chapter 8
- When escaping from the Hussites, an invisible wall prevents progress
- Joachim runs in the opposite direction after the conversation
-
Chapter 13 - After loading during the conversation, Lilith may not throw the stone
Changed files in this update