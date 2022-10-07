Changelog v1.0.16

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!

Newly playable character does not freeze when dealing a shield blow

Reduced freeze time of playable character after receiving a hit

If the player blocks with a shield and the cutscene starts, the character holds the shield in a defensive position the whole time

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to freeze in some situations

Chapter 3 If the player escapes from the castle using the rope, Hynek still has it in his hand in the next scene

After lighting a fire, the horse in the courtyard disappears

Chapter 6 - exploring dead bodies becomes inactive after using the new

Chapter 7 In certain situations, it could occur that the player cannot interact with the environment

Removed the ladder near kennel at the Monsterberg castle so as not to confuse

There are boxes in the Monsterberg castle courtyard that can be walked through

The entrance to the Duke's chambers can be reached undetected

Chapter 8 When escaping from the Hussites, an invisible wall prevents progress

Joachim runs in the opposite direction after the conversation