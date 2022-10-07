 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

暗影天使 - Shadow Angel update for 7 October 2022

Version update description on 2022.10.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9677338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Suspend all enemy behaviors when the main menu is open
  2. Optimize AI control logic
  3. Changing the trigger method of instant step (Dash skill) is more consistent with the usage habits of most players: from double clicking the direction key to pressing the space bar and direction key
  4. Change the trigger mode of “Dash Skill” in Chapter 1
  5. Change keyboard key settings
  6. Fix bugs that can't be attacked by pressing the left mouse button occasionally
  7. Add the "Enhanced Pursuit" skill. After the skill is enabled, the pursuit skill has a 30% chance to shoot 3 arrows from the air. The pursuit skill damage is increased from 300 to 450, and the distance from the enemy is widened

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link