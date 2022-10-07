- Suspend all enemy behaviors when the main menu is open
- Optimize AI control logic
- Changing the trigger method of instant step (Dash skill) is more consistent with the usage habits of most players: from double clicking the direction key to pressing the space bar and direction key
- Change the trigger mode of “Dash Skill” in Chapter 1
- Change keyboard key settings
- Fix bugs that can't be attacked by pressing the left mouse button occasionally
- Add the "Enhanced Pursuit" skill. After the skill is enabled, the pursuit skill has a 30% chance to shoot 3 arrows from the air. The pursuit skill damage is increased from 300 to 450, and the distance from the enemy is widened
暗影天使 - Shadow Angel update for 7 October 2022
Version update description on 2022.10.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
