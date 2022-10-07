 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 7 October 2022

Sound (yes, again) and new upgrades

Build 9677304

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a robotic sound of steps on the movement of the main character to immerse more in the atmosphere of the game.
-Fixed a bug when loading from saves sounded the wrong environment sound.
-Added two new upgrades, one for the Mechanical Splitter, one for the Mechanical Connector.

Changed files in this update

