-Added a robotic sound of steps on the movement of the main character to immerse more in the atmosphere of the game.
-Fixed a bug when loading from saves sounded the wrong environment sound.
-Added two new upgrades, one for the Mechanical Splitter, one for the Mechanical Connector.
Total Factory update for 7 October 2022
Sound (yes, again) and new upgrades
Changed files in this update