Update #2: Harvest Stories

Trick or Treat??

Let's go with treat, as you treat yourself with 🎃Harvest Stories🎃, the second major update for Cat Cafe Manager!

This spoopy update is all about adding more story and taking your cat cafe outside!

🐱Points with this icon were Community Suggestions!

NEW FEATURE: Friendship Furniture

🐱More story! Adding over 17.000 words of more story to Cat Cafe Manager!

As you reach the 3rd Shrine renovation event, you will meet a new character, Hoover, who opens the Curiosities Shop, where you can buy 💚Friendship Furniture, a new type of furniture.

Place 💚Friendship Furniture in your cat cafe, and your friends the Regulars will sometimes come over to hang! Telling 👻ghost stories over the Campfire, playing ⚔️Kittens & Kaverns at the Game Table, or learning more about the valley's history at 📚Gran's Photo Book are just some examples of the many new stories you can experience!

NEW FEATURE: Build Outside

🐱Build outside! Take your cat cafe outside with the new 🌲Outside Floor Tiles.

These new floor tiles allow you to place furniture outside. Have your guests enjoy a cat's companionship out there in calm mother nature. These new furniture sets are perfect for building outside. Speaking of which...

NEW CONTENT: Furniture Sets

New Furniture Set: 🎃 Spooky Harvest !

Bring spooky season to your cat cafe with this new furniture set! Use spooky decorations to celebrate halloween, or have your guests chill outside amongst the cornfields and freshly harvested crops.

New Furniture Set: 🏖️Summer Beach!

This new furniture set is perfect for giving your cafe those summery vibes, or building a relaxing outdoor picnic hang for your guests and cats.

