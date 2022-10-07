 Skip to content

Terra Randoma update for 7 October 2022

Version 0.78.09

Hi everyone,
Here is small bugfix update.

  • Fixed an issue with cyclop's speechcraft check. Sometimes it was not registering the dice roll although there is a dice sound.

