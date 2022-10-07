Patch 1.2.2 is out!

This week’s patch is mostly about bug fixes. The most critical bug that was fixed is the issue that sometimes caused the game to stall when starting a new run in an existing world. Another important bug caused the AI to be oblivious to dangerous terrain. That behavior should be a lot better now.

There is also a new feature: curated worlds. When you create a new world there is a content option that allows you to play in a fixed, pregenerated world. That world has a nice spread of terrains and quests not too far from Haven. What’s more, you can explore this world together. To make sure that the game keeps you on your toes even if you have played that world before, we plan to have the seeds for individual locations to vary more than they do now in the near future.

New Content

A basic curated world.

Bug Fixes