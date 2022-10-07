Last Epoch Developer Stream

Share · View all patches · Build 9677088 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Join us as for our weekly Dev stream with Senior Game Designer Mike. Come and ask any questions you have about Last Epoch and its development.

The Stream Charity for October is Oceana. "Oceana is dedicated to advocating for science-based fishery management and restoring the world’s oceans."

All twitch subscriptions, bits, and donations will be going towards this charity!

All past streams can be found on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/LastEpochGame/videos