Update V 0.0.6a

Hey there girls and guys,

in todays patch I added some new decorations and helpful storage stuff to better manage your goods. I hope you will like it. Some of the stuff was asked out by you so I added them. Feel free to tell me everything you want to see in the game. To do so please join the discord server :)

In the next patch I will add a way to scrap stuff you do not need anymore to get raw materials out of it.

The mount system will be changed too so you will have a better feeling by getting mounts. Stay tuned for the next update and have a nice weekend :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.6a

Additions:

Added UI element to see if you can build or not when a building sphere is placed

Added guild chat channel

Added big shelf (4 Chests are possible to place on)

Added small wall sign (placeable on walls and chests)

Added logics to attach small wallsigns to chests

Added chair 2

Added chair 3

Added possibility to sit on chairs

Added chandelier (attachable to floors)

Added floor lamp (attachable to floors)

Added weapon rack

Added magic shrine crafting animation

Added spinning wheel crafting animation

Added anvil crafting animation

Added tanning rag crafting animation

Added new storage chest model

Added storage chest opening and closing animation

Added small chest opening and closing animation

Added missing object texts

Removed Building sphere Radius sphere (Optical stuff)

Changes:

Changed: Raised shield item durability

Changed: The stoage chest has a new model

Changed: The small chest model is a bit bigger now

Changed: Fences are only placeable in 90° angle now

Changed: Updated storage chest icon to the new model

Fixes: