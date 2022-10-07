 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 7 October 2022

Update V 0.0.6a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there girls and guys,

in todays patch I added some new decorations and helpful storage stuff to better manage your goods. I hope you will like it. Some of the stuff was asked out by you so I added them. Feel free to tell me everything you want to see in the game. To do so please join the discord server :)

In the next patch I will add a way to scrap stuff you do not need anymore to get raw materials out of it.
The mount system will be changed too so you will have a better feeling by getting mounts. Stay tuned for the next update and have a nice weekend :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.6a

Additions:

  • Added UI element to see if you can build or not when a building sphere is placed
  • Added guild chat channel
  • Added big shelf (4 Chests are possible to place on)
  • Added small wall sign (placeable on walls and chests)
  • Added logics to attach small wallsigns to chests
  • Added chair 2
  • Added chair 3
  • Added possibility to sit on chairs
  • Added chandelier (attachable to floors)
  • Added floor lamp (attachable to floors)
  • Added weapon rack
  • Added magic shrine crafting animation
  • Added spinning wheel crafting animation
  • Added anvil crafting animation
  • Added tanning rag crafting animation
  • Added new storage chest model
  • Added storage chest opening and closing animation
  • Added small chest opening and closing animation
  • Added missing object texts
  • Removed Building sphere Radius sphere (Optical stuff)

Changes:

  • Changed: Raised shield item durability
  • Changed: The stoage chest has a new model
  • Changed: The small chest model is a bit bigger now
  • Changed: Fences are only placeable in 90° angle now
  • Changed: Updated storage chest icon to the new model

Fixes:

  • Fixed: wall signs are not placeable on walls
  • Fixed: the text for small chest only shows "chest" instead of the right name
  • Fixed: some model collisions are too big or small
  • Fixed some decorations can not be placed
  • Fixed: Magical turret has no building collisions

Changed depots in experimental branch

Re.Poly Experimental Depot 970302
