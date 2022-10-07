Update V 0.0.6a

Hey there girls and guys,
in todays patch I added some new decorations and helpful storage stuff to better manage your goods. I hope you will like it. Some of the stuff was asked out by you so I added them. Feel free to tell me everything you want to see in the game. To do so please join the discord server :)
In the next patch I will add a way to scrap stuff you do not need anymore to get raw materials out of it.
The mount system will be changed too so you will have a better feeling by getting mounts. Stay tuned for the next update and have a nice weekend :)
Update Notes Version 0.0.6a
Additions:
- Added UI element to see if you can build or not when a building sphere is placed
- Added guild chat channel
- Added big shelf (4 Chests are possible to place on)
- Added small wall sign (placeable on walls and chests)
- Added logics to attach small wallsigns to chests
- Added chair 2
- Added chair 3
- Added possibility to sit on chairs
- Added chandelier (attachable to floors)
- Added floor lamp (attachable to floors)
- Added weapon rack
- Added magic shrine crafting animation
- Added spinning wheel crafting animation
- Added anvil crafting animation
- Added tanning rag crafting animation
- Added new storage chest model
- Added storage chest opening and closing animation
- Added small chest opening and closing animation
- Added missing object texts
- Removed Building sphere Radius sphere (Optical stuff)
Changes:
- Changed: Raised shield item durability
- Changed: The stoage chest has a new model
- Changed: The small chest model is a bit bigger now
- Changed: Fences are only placeable in 90° angle now
- Changed: Updated storage chest icon to the new model
Fixes:
- Fixed: wall signs are not placeable on walls
- Fixed: the text for small chest only shows "chest" instead of the right name
- Fixed: some model collisions are too big or small
- Fixed some decorations can not be placed
- Fixed: Magical turret has no building collisions
Changed depots in experimental branch