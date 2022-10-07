Patch 1.0.3

Minor improvements:
- Added better tooltips to tools
- Added Camera Sensitity Slider to settings menu
- Quest typo fixes
Bug Fixes:
- Attempted to fix bug where one could get stuck on top of bushes
