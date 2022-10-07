 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nonno Lorenzo update for 7 October 2022

Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9676966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor improvements:

  • Added better tooltips to tools
  • Added Camera Sensitity Slider to settings menu
  • Quest typo fixes

Bug Fixes:

  • Attempted to fix bug where one could get stuck on top of bushes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1259581
  • Loading history…
Depot 1259582
  • Loading history…
Depot 1259583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link