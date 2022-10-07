 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paramount Hero update for 7 October 2022

Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9676938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. fix for infinite stat glitch on death/relevel. Upon next login after deployment, if your stats will be lowered to the expected maximum
  2. Fix for disconnection when spamming clicks/moves/cmds
  3. Fix for infinite-skeleton bug (you could cast summon skeleton X times and get X skeletons at the same time). New logic will destroy existing pet whenever you summon one.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1338732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link