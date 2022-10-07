- fix for infinite stat glitch on death/relevel. Upon next login after deployment, if your stats will be lowered to the expected maximum
- Fix for disconnection when spamming clicks/moves/cmds
- Fix for infinite-skeleton bug (you could cast summon skeleton X times and get X skeletons at the same time). New logic will destroy existing pet whenever you summon one.
Paramount Hero update for 7 October 2022
Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
