Alpha 6.0 Ready the Troops

Alpha 6.0 has been released with some important fixes and improvements to the game. The main focus of this update was on fixing a number of pathfinding issues and other issues with enemies so they will get stuck less often. Besides that we have added in some new range indicators that are clearer and easier to see as well as some new music for the build phase. The music starts simple but with each wave it will add or change one of the tracks that is playing so that it is different each wave. We are planning to add more tracks in the future as well so there will be even more variety.

With the major fixed completed we are next moving onto the siege update. For more details on that please check out the in game roadmap!

Changes:

Added new in game bug reporting tool. Accessible from the main menu and the in game pause menu it allows a user to submit a report of what bug they encountered and allows them to automatically send the player log, save file, and a screenshot if they wish.

Adjusted the Battlements and Turret colliders to be less likely to block arrows fired from that block.

Battlements are now allowed to be placed directly next to the keep once again.

Adjusted the code handling the aiming of projectiles to make them more accurate and to now properly target units that are climbing.

Added new range indicators that are clearer and more visible than the old ones.

Added a new indicator to the volley to show the approximate area around the targeted point in which the arrows will hit.

New music for the build phase

New sound effect for when the flag is taking damage.

Doubled the time needed for enemies to capture the flag and thus defeat the player.

Fixes: