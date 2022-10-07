 Skip to content

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos update for 7 October 2022

Bugfix post-launch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
We hope you are enjoying Back to the Futon !
With the release of the DLC some of you reported us multiple bugs. Here is a first patch that fix most of them before the week-end.
We will keep working on fixing things up, do not hesitate to contact us on the forums or Discord, to get help or report bugs.

Bugfix :

  • Fixed Steam Spring Festival savefile blocking the savefiles update
  • Fixed fourth hourglass dialog soflocking if you don't have a companion
  • Fixed softlock in Robinwould fight when he gets buffed while cc'ed
  • Fixed softlock when a character tries to counterattack a spider beam
  • Fixed softlocks on the Wizardess's Alkantarad Major Beam and on the Priestess' Youdlidh's Regenerative Breath critical fails
  • Fixed aura not being updated correctly in certain cases
  • Fixed animations not playing in certain cases
  • Fixed conditionnal damage given by passive skills being applied to charged attacks
  • Fixed some tooltips
  • Fixed some translation errors

Known blocking issues:

  • starting the insult battle with the Dwarf as leader softlocks the game
  • choosing the skeletons and a standard trap repartition leads to a softlock when crossing the architect's fight door
  • Talking to Gontran in chapter 14 while not having a companion softlocks the game

