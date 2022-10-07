Bugfix post-launch

Hi everyone,

We hope you are enjoying Back to the Futon !

With the release of the DLC some of you reported us multiple bugs. Here is a first patch that fix most of them before the week-end.

We will keep working on fixing things up, do not hesitate to contact us on the forums or Discord, to get help or report bugs.

Bugfix :

Fixed Steam Spring Festival savefile blocking the savefiles update

Fixed fourth hourglass dialog soflocking if you don't have a companion

Fixed softlock in Robinwould fight when he gets buffed while cc'ed

Fixed softlock when a character tries to counterattack a spider beam

Fixed softlocks on the Wizardess's Alkantarad Major Beam and on the Priestess' Youdlidh's Regenerative Breath critical fails

Fixed aura not being updated correctly in certain cases

Fixed animations not playing in certain cases

Fixed conditionnal damage given by passive skills being applied to charged attacks

Fixed some tooltips

Fixed some translation errors

Known blocking issues: