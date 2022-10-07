Bugfix post-launch

Hi everyone,
We hope you are enjoying Back to the Futon !
With the release of the DLC some of you reported us multiple bugs. Here is a first patch that fix most of them before the week-end.
We will keep working on fixing things up, do not hesitate to contact us on the forums or Discord, to get help or report bugs.
Bugfix :
- Fixed Steam Spring Festival savefile blocking the savefiles update
- Fixed fourth hourglass dialog soflocking if you don't have a companion
- Fixed softlock in Robinwould fight when he gets buffed while cc'ed
- Fixed softlock when a character tries to counterattack a spider beam
- Fixed softlocks on the Wizardess's Alkantarad Major Beam and on the Priestess' Youdlidh's Regenerative Breath critical fails
- Fixed aura not being updated correctly in certain cases
- Fixed animations not playing in certain cases
- Fixed conditionnal damage given by passive skills being applied to charged attacks
- Fixed some tooltips
- Fixed some translation errors
Known blocking issues:
- starting the insult battle with the Dwarf as leader softlocks the game
- choosing the skeletons and a standard trap repartition leads to a softlock when crossing the architect's fight door
- Talking to Gontran in chapter 14 while not having a companion softlocks the game
Changed files in this update