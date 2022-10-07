Hello capitalists, it's Friday and I've got an update for you. Here's what's new in CAPITALISM 1.3.3:

Early Retirement

You can now select the 'Retire' option from the File menu and end the game early. This lets you save your high score without having to wait until you go bankrupt. I've even heard reports of some players deliberately going bankrupt just to ensure their high score was logged, so hopefully this will remove the need to do this.

Localised Currency Denominations

Up until now everything just displayed in £s but I figured it would be more fun for everyone if they were using their own currency denominations. So the game now works out what country you're in and automatically displays the local denomination (€ $ ¥ etc.) as appropriate. It can't work out absolutely every country ever, but I've looked at the sale data for the game and ensured that most of the places where the game is being played are covered.

Oh, and incase you're wondering, there's no currency conversion in place here beyond just showing different denomination symbols. So in terms of high-scores, outlet payouts etc. £100 equals $100 or €100 etc.

Custom character now persists through sessions

That's right, if you customise your character then any changes you make will still be there if you reset/ restart/ replay the game. If for some reason you end up make a real mess of the character then you can still reset to the original design by going 'File ––> Reset' from the menu when you're in the character creator.