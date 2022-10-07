General Gameplay:
✦ Add Halloween events
✦ Add Loadout 2 for each specialist in the Competitive Playlist (allows dual wield loadouts in Competitive Playlist)
✦ Players who are inactive while selecting a Specialist will be returned to the Accommodation
✦ Add option to disable power slates in private games
✦ Server crash fix
✦ Fixed issues with grabbing the Drone
✦ Adjusted Imperia's healing to scale based on how far back she pulls her arrow (same as arrow velocity and damage)
✦ Fixed issue with bots not moving
✦ Adjusted bots to better select locations when under attack
✦ Adjusted the frequency of which bots use their skills
✦ Bots are more reactive during firefights
✦ Material updates
Larcenauts update for 7 October 2022
Patch Notes 1.4.2 (Smashing Pumpkins)
General Gameplay:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update