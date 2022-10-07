Patch Notes 1.4.2 (Smashing Pumpkins)

General Gameplay:

✦ Add Halloween events

✦ Add Loadout 2 for each specialist in the Competitive Playlist (allows dual wield loadouts in Competitive Playlist)

✦ Players who are inactive while selecting a Specialist will be returned to the Accommodation

✦ Add option to disable power slates in private games

✦ Server crash fix

✦ Fixed issues with grabbing the Drone

✦ Adjusted Imperia's healing to scale based on how far back she pulls her arrow (same as arrow velocity and damage)

✦ Fixed issue with bots not moving

✦ Adjusted bots to better select locations when under attack

✦ Adjusted the frequency of which bots use their skills

✦ Bots are more reactive during firefights

✦ Material updates