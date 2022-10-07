- Improved UI combat interface
- NPC Friend was immortal to electricity
- Improved performance
- Fixed level 19 - NPC Friend was sticking inside the wall
- Fixed AI Path for monolog/dialog levels
Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 7 October 2022
Solomon Snow: First Contact Build version: 1.1.171-gfc8317be
Patchnotes via Steam Community
