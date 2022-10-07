 Skip to content

Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 7 October 2022

Solomon Snow: First Contact Build version: 1.1.171-gfc8317be

Share · View all patches · Build 9676594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved UI combat interface
  • NPC Friend was immortal to electricity
  • Improved performance
  • Fixed level 19 - NPC Friend was sticking inside the wall
  • Fixed AI Path for monolog/dialog levels

