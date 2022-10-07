Patch 8.2.1.2

Just updated Shadowforge that fixes a couple of bugs. The rectangle marquee and draw tiled tools.
Two new brushes: Eye ball brush and mushroom brush.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just updated Shadowforge that fixes a couple of bugs. The rectangle marquee and draw tiled tools.
Two new brushes: Eye ball brush and mushroom brush.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update