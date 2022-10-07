 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadowforge update for 7 October 2022

Patch 8.2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9676526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just updated Shadowforge that fixes a couple of bugs. The rectangle marquee and draw tiled tools.

Two new brushes: Eye ball brush and mushroom brush.

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link