Learning Factory update for 7 October 2022

Hotfix v0.13.96

Build 9676465

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey fellas! We've just release a hotfix that not only fixes some nasty bugs, but expands the amount of screen resolutions in Learning Factory!

What a time to be alive! Please update, enjoy the game and have an awesome weekend!

Changed files in this update

win64 Depot 1150091
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1150093
  • Loading history…
linux Depot 1150094
  • Loading history…
