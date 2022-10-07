 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aeternum Vale update for 7 October 2022

Patch 0.1.1 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9676418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.1.1 is a minor update fixing some small issues, including :

  • Player falling through the floor in Crimson Caves.

  • Leftover debug teleporter to the second Boss encounter has been removed.

  • Fixed some bugged bottomless pits in both the introduction & Eventide Plains where the Player wouldn't respawn after falling.

  • Added a text prompt to the Main Menu telling Players to use Spacebar or Joystick button A to Select, as it was apparently confusing to some.

If you find any bugs or are experiencing issues, please come and tell us your problem on the Community Discord Server! -> https://discord.gg/S4hCcE7

Changed files in this update

Depot 1688081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link