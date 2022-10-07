Patch 0.1.1 is Live!

Patch 0.1.1 is a minor update fixing some small issues, including :
-
Player falling through the floor in Crimson Caves.
-
Leftover debug teleporter to the second Boss encounter has been removed.
-
Fixed some bugged bottomless pits in both the introduction & Eventide Plains where the Player wouldn't respawn after falling.
-
Added a text prompt to the Main Menu telling Players to use Spacebar or Joystick button A to Select, as it was apparently confusing to some.
If you find any bugs or are experiencing issues, please come and tell us your problem on the Community Discord Server! -> https://discord.gg/S4hCcE7
