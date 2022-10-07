 Skip to content

Iragon: Prologue 18+ update for 7 October 2022

New Build!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Click here to watch the new update video!

New Fire Spells

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We've made new Fire Projectile Spells. You can test it through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

Spell Upgrade Tree

Also in the New Spell System portal, you can try out the Spell Upgrade Tree functionality. You access it through the pause menu.

New Camp Scene

You can now see the Jenna cutscene by going through the Jenna Camp Scenes portal in the Experimental Hall.

