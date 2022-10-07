DD#90 A Busy Week. But, We Got Some New Furniture at Least. :D

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This one is going to be short.

As mentioned last week, real-life kicks in really hard this week.

I got a mission to accomplish from a faraway land.

I also got to start moving my office in the same week.

What idiot would do those two kinds of things in the same week? Yes, that would be me.

(And of course, another awesome person did something similar last week, too. :D)

Now, talking about moving the office. There is a lot of furniture to arrange.

So, I just got a few in our game as well.

Here are a few of them.



We got new cabinets, new beds, new bookshelves, and new partition screens. Some of them will be used in new areas of the next chapter of our story.

New furniture vendors will also start to appear in the Commodity Market of Liu, providing more location variations where you can purchase furniture.

That's for this week. The next week will still be a bit bumpy. But, the update frequency will start to get back to normal soon, ideally after I get enough sleep first. :)

Today's changelog

##########Content############

[Furniture]Added 2 new partition screens. (They are both 3x1 in size, and can be used to block enemy paths.)